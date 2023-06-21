International Yoga Day: Ex-scientist claims he spent half-an-hour in box without oxygen

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ex-scientist claims spending half an hour in a box without oxygen

A 71-year-old former scientist Ved Prakash Gupta claimed he spent half-an-hour in a box without oxygen in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on the eve of International Day of Yoga.

Meanwhile, International Yoga Day has been celebrated with great zest and zeal across Madhya Pradesh.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Ayush Minister of State Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai and several dignitaries also took part in the Yoga Protocol performance on the occasion.

The motto for IDY 2023 is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". Nine years ago, the United Nations had recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) through a resolution in 2014. While the global celebration of IDY 2023 will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters in New York, the national celebration of IDY 2023 will be led by Dhankhar.

