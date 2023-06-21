International Yoga Day Celebrations LIVE UPDATES: Colorful mega events organized across nation

Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2023 7:52 IST
International Yoga Day is being celebrated across globe
Image Source : PTI International Yoga Day is being celebrated across globe

International Yoga Day Celebrations: 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with unparalleled zest and zeal across the globe. From President Droupadi Murmu to PM Modi to Chief Ministers to Union Ministers to commoners, everyone is celebrating Yoga Day as it emphasizes wellness of not only body but mind and soul as well. International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters, New York that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Indian Army personnel perform Yoga

    Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in Sikkim to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Nadda performs Yoga at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram

    BJP national president JP Nadda performed Yoga at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, Haryana on 9th International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Yoga day for me would be when free yoga classes start in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said yoga day for him would be the day when free yoga classes will be started in the city again. Hitting out at Kejriwal for his remarks, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said yoga classes were stopped because of non-payment of salaries to yoga teachers. He claimed that making "controversial statements" on auspicious occasions has become a daily routine of the Delhi chief minister. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Tomorrow is International Day of Yoga. This day inspires us to do yoga. Two years ago, the Delhi government started free yoga classes for the people of Delhi. About 17,000 people started doing yoga every day."

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    34,000 yoga mats procured from tribal artisans to be used at govt Yoga Day events

    With an aim to promote tribal products, 34,000 yoga mats sourced exclusively from tribal artisans in the country will be used at government events to mark the International Yoga Day on Wednesday. Tribal Affairs Ministry's Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED), a national-level cooperative body mandated to bring about socio-economic development of tribals of the country, has procured the yoga mats adorned with designs and motifs representative of various tribal communities. The Ministry of Ayush will employ these mats for a range of events, workshops, and training programmes organized on the International Yoga Day, according to a statement released by the ministry.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur performs Yoga in Hamirpur

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur performed Yoga in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi to lead unique Yoga session at UNHQ today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters here that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. "Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Modi is here on the first leg of his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

  • Jun 21, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    'It became a global movement': PM on International Yoga Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pre-recorded International Yoga Day message was aired on Wednesday morning. It became a global movement, asserted PM Modi.

