International Yoga Day Celebrations LIVE UPDATES: Colorful mega events organized across nation

International Yoga Day Celebrations: 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with unparalleled zest and zeal across the globe. From President Droupadi Murmu to PM Modi to Chief Ministers to Union Ministers to commoners, everyone is celebrating Yoga Day as it emphasizes wellness of not only body but mind and soul as well. International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters, New York that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.