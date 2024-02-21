Indore man undergoes gender reassignment surgery to marry his boyfriend, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Indore: A 28-year-old man from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, underwent a gender transition to marry his male partner and lead a socially and legally recognised life together. However, he was shocked when the lover refused to stay with him as promised, that too after the sex change operation.

The man has approached the police station to file a complaint. According to police, the accused has been identified as Vaibhav Shukla, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The police further said that the after meeting the accused on social media in 2021, the victim underwent gender reassignment surgery as Shukla has promised marriage following the transformation. However, after the surgery, Shukla reneged on his promise, refusing to fulfill his commitment.

Recalling his ordeal, the victim said, "I underwent gender reassignment surgery as per Shukla's request, believing in his commitment to marry me. However, he not only reneged on his promise but also subjected me to unnatural acts."

Left with no alternatives, the victim approached the Vijay Nagar police and filed a complaint against the accused. "I spent a significant amount on the surgery, and now I'm left in despair. I urge the authorities to take strict action against Shukla," the victim added.

According to the police, the victim initially met the accused, Vaibhav Shukla, on Instagram about three years ago, and they entered into a relationship. Shukla then persuaded the victim to undergo gender reassignment surgery with the promise of marriage. Additionally, the accused engaged in unnatural sexual activities with the victim. However, after the surgery, Shukla reneged on his promise to marry the victim and even threatened the victim with serious consequences.

"The accused allegedly engaged in unnatural acts with the victim. A case has been registered against Vibhav Shukla under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex), and 506 (criminal intimidation). We are further looking into the case," Vijay Nagar Police Station in-charge Chandrabhal Singh told news agency ANI.

"Efforts are on to trace and nab the accused," Singh added.

(With ANI inputs)

