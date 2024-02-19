Mysterious discovery: Hundreds of dead cows found in forest near MP's Shivpuri

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Hundreds of dead cows found in forest near MP's Shivpuri

A mysterious discovery came to light when the bodies of close to 200 cows were found in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The carcasses were found in the middle of a forest. According to the information received, these bodies were recovered just 500-600 meters away from the National Highway on the Salarpur road passing through Karaira tehsil on National Highway 27.

Speaking on the issue, police station in-charge Suresh Sharma said that when he got the information, he inspected the spot but could not find the reason for the disturbing incident. At present the police are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the Forest Department has maintained silence on this matter.

It is suspected that people are dumping dead animals in this area. Another suspicion is being raised that after deaths in cow sheds built in different areas of the city, the cattle have been dumped here. At present the people around are avoiding saying anything in this matter.

Reported by KK Dubey

ALSO READ | PM Modi feeds cows at his residence to celebrate Makar Sankranti | PICS

ALSO READ | Lumpy skin disease: Over 100 cows died in Meghalaya; 8,000 animals infected