PM Modi feeds cows at his residence to celebrate Makar Sankranti | PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Makar Sankranti by feeding cows at his residence, New Delhi. His pictures feeding cows went viral on social media.

PM Modi holding a dish of animal food was seen surrounded by calves on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated the Pongal festival. He attended the Pongal celebrations held at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in the national capital.

While addressing the event PM Modi said the festival of Pongal reflects the national spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and the same emotive connect could be witnessed in Kashi-Tamil and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam. The festive fervour marked every home in Tamil Nadu and wished joy, prosperity and contentment in the lives of all the people, he added.

Drawing similarities to India’s diversity with 'Kolam,' the prime minister said that when every corner of the country connects emotionally with each other, the nation’s strength appears in a new form.

He underlined the rural, crop and farmer connection of every festival of India. Recalling one of his speeches that dwelt on the connection between millets and Tamil traditions, he expressed happiness that there is a 'new awareness' about the 'superfood Shri Anna' (millets) and many youth have taken up startup ventures on millets. He informed that more than three crore farmers doing millet farming are directly getting benefitted from millet promotion.

