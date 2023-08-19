Digvijaya Singh makes big claims, says BJP planning to create 'Nuh-like riots' in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

With the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election drawing near, the blame game has started among the political parties. In this context, the former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, has made a significant statement, heating up the state's political atmosphere. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to create communal riots in Madhya Pradesh, similar to the ones that occurred in Nuh, Haryana.

Addressing a gathering of lawyers in Bhopal, Singh said, "I am receiving information that the BJP is planning to incite riots, much like the ones they orchestrated in Nuh, Haryana. There seems to be a calculated strategy to provoke such riots. The BJP seems to believe that there is considerable dissatisfaction against us today."

The Congress leader made this statement during the 'Vidic Vimarsh' program for lawyers at BSS College in Bhopal on Saturday.

'Will form government with majority'

Singh mentioned that in 2018, Vivek Tankha rallied thousands of lawyers in support of the Congress, which eventually led to the formation of our government. Once again, lawyers are standing by us. We hope to form the government with a full majority this time as well, and no one will be left behind.

It's worth noting that earlier, the former CM had stated that the Bajrang Dal would not be banned in Madhya Pradesh, as there might be some good people within it. However, those involved in causing riots and chaos will not be spared.

During the same event, Kamal Nath, who was present, targeted the state's BJP government, saying that there is no limit to corruption in the state.

On the other hand, the opposition leader, Govind Singh, affirmed that the lawyers' demands will find a place in the party's manifesto. It's worth noting that lawyers have called upon the state government to enact the Advocate Protection Act, introduce a pension scheme, provide health insurance, raise stipends, and exempt bar associations from electricity bills.

What happend in 2018 Assembly elections

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, the Congress won 114 seats in and formed the government. However, in March 2020, the Congress party faced a crisis due to the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resulting in the collapse of Kamal Nath government’s and the BJP’s return to power after just 15 months. Consequently, on March 23, 2020, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the BJP took oath as the chief minister.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: 61% OBC voters to back BJP, predicts India TV-CNX Survey

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist Samandar Patel returns to Congress ahed of Assembly polls