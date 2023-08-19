Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist Samandar Patel returns to Congress ahead of Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, Samandar Patel joined Congress in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath on Friday. According to reports, Patel joined Congress along with his supporters at the PCC office in Bhopal.

According to party leaders, Patel led a convoy of over 800 vehicles with his supporters from his hometown of Jawad in Neemuch to the party office in Bhopal.

What Kamal Nath said on Patel's joining Congress?

"Patel has joined the Congress party unconditionally with the party's ideology, customs, principles, and loyalty to the party. His truth has brought him here, and I have full faith that he will tell this truth to the people of his area," PCC chief Kamal Nath said.

"In 2018, the Congress government was formed with the opinion of the public, but the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was formed with the money power by horse-trading. The BJP has been in government for 18 years, but the picture of the state is in front of everyone, wherever one sees corruption, scam, and only scam," Nath alleged.

Scindia loyalists joined Congress earlier too

Meanwhile, Patel declared that he was very happy to rejoin the Congress Party. Notably, it is not the first instance that Scindia loyalists joined the Congress party. Recently, the former Shivpuri district Congress President Baijnath Singh Yadav, who was working with Scindia in the Kolaras area of the district, rejoined the Congress party along with several of his workers.

It should be mentioned here that Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year to elect all 230 members in Madhya Pradesh. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in January 2024.

