Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: 61% OBC voters to back BJP, predicts India TV-CNX Survey

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: At least 61 per cent of Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters are likely to back the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, according to the India TV-CNX survey. The Assembly elections in the state are due to be held later this year.

According to the India TV-CNX survey, only 29 per cent of OBC voters may back the Congress party while 10 per cent of OBC voters may side with other parties.

The India TV-CNX survey also predicted that 82 per cent of Brahmin voters may go with the BJP in the state, 10 per cent with the Congress party and 8 per cent with others.

Similarly, 72 per cent of Rajput votes may choose the ruling BJP, 19 per cent to go with the Congress party and 9 per cent may side with other parties.

Around 78 per cent of voters of Other Forward Classes (excluding Brahmins and Rajputs) may also side with the BJP, 15 per cent with the Congress and 7 per cent with others.

Talking about the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the survey predicted that the BJP may get a 21 per cent vote share, the Kamal Nath-led Congress might get 50 per cent and other parties such as BSP etc may get the backing of 29 per cent of the SC voters.

In Scheduled Tribes (STs), the BJP may get a 30 per cent vote share, the Congress could get 59 per cent of support while others may get the backing of 11 per cent of voters.

The BJP may get only 7 per cent of the Muslim vote share while 80 per cent may side with the Congress party in the state. Other parties may get 13 per cent of Muslim votes.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll survey on Lok Sabha elections 2024

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll survey on Lok Sabha elections 2024, results of which were telecast last month on India TV, the BJP is likely to get 51 per cent votes in Madhya Pradesh while Congress is expected to get 39 per cent of votes in next year's general elections.

As far as Lok Sabha seats are concerned, BJP may get 24 out of 29 seats while the Congress may get around 5 seats.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2018

In 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP had won 109 seats, Congress got 114 seats, while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged 2 seats. The Congress fell short of 2 seats to reach the halfway mark and claim the majority. However, with BSP's outside support, the grand old party managed to form the government.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Result | Madhya Pradesh

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 28 out of 29 total seats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress managed to win one seat.

