'I will remain in Congress till my last breath': Digvijay Singh after his fake resignation letter went viral

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: In response to a viral social media post that apparently displayed his resignation letter, senior Congress party leader Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of being involved in spreading false information and stated that he will remain with the grand old party till his last breath.

Taking to the socail media paltform X, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister attached the fake resignation letter and said that he has reported the matter to the police. Notably, the fake fake resignation letter claimed that the names recommended by Singh for party tickets were not considered.

'I will be with the Congress till my last breath'

"The BJP is good at speaking lies. I took membership of Congress in 1971 after being influenced by the party's ideology and not for any post. I will be with the Congress till my last breath. I am getting a complaint registered with the police," Singh wrote on X.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress filed a police complaint claiming that a fake letter was made viral on social media to create the impression that its senior leader Digvijaya Singh had resigned after the party released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

'My self-respect has been hurt'

"My self-respect has been hurt as the dedicated workers have been cold-shouldered," reads the "fake" letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The letter goes on to say, "With a heavy heart I am announcing the decision to snap my connection with the party. I resign from the primary membership and all other posts. Please accept my resignation."

Later, Singh shared on X a copy of the complaint letter submitted by his party to the cyber cell of Bhopal police. "?@DGP_MP Sir, will you file an FIR against these liars," he wrote.

Congress releases first list of 144 candidates

Earlier in the day, the opposition party in MP has released the first list of its 144 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Election. Singh's son and sitting legislator Jaivardhan Singh, for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled on November 17. State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will contest from Chhindwara while Digvijay Singh's brother Lakshman Singh has been fielded from Chachoura.

In its first of candidates, the Congress has nominated 69 sitting legislators, including state unit chief Kamal Nath. Actor Vikram Mastal, who played the role of Lord Hanuman in a television serial, has been fielded by the party from Budhni in Sehore against MP Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17, while counting of votes will take place on December 3. The fight is between the ruling BJP and Congress.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the party has also declared candidates for 30 seats in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana. Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from his traditional Budhni seat.

