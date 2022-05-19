Vastu Tips: Things you should keep in mind before sweeping your house with broom in evening

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on the right and wrong time to use the broom in your house for sweeping. In case you return back home after a long day in the evening and it is important for you to clean the house because there's some necessary event. If you can't keep the house filled with dust then you need to keep one thing in mind.

Whenever you sweep after sunset, do not throw that garbage or dust outside the house, keep it somewhere in the dustbin and throw it out in the morning. It is believed that by throwing mud outside the house in the evening, Maa Lakshmi goes out of the house and Alakshmi enters the house, which means that you may face monetary loss.