Vastu Tips: Know how a flute can solve rift between husband and wife

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the flute. The flute is the favourite of Lord Krishna. That's why he always kept the flute with him. The Vastu of the house is also removed from the flute. Hanging a pair of flutes on any wall of the house or outside the temple increases the inflow of money into the house. Along with this, positive energy also comes into the house.

If any member of your household does some new work and it gets spoiled before it starts, then a flute with peacock feathers should be placed on the wall. All your work will be done. If you are putting it in the children's room, then a white coloured flute should be chosen.

The green flute should be kept hidden somewhere in the room of the husband and wife. By doing this love increases between husband and wife and a sense of respect for each other comes.