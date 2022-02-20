Vastu Tips: It is inauspicious to make stairs in east direction. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BELLISSIMA.CASA Stairs in east direction

Sun God gives darshan in the east direction. The East or North direction of the house is also chosen to build a temple because these directions are auspicious, but according to Vastu Shastra, stairs should never be constructed in the east direction of the house.

Constructing stairs in the east direction has an adverse effect on the happiness and peace of the house and it also affects the members of the house. The good opportunities available to the family members also slowly slip out of hand. Apart from this, having stairs in the east direction becomes a factor of heart disease.