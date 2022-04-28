Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do not put a mirror in the south direction. Know why

Vastu Tips: According to Vastu Shastra, you can put a rectangular or square mirror in the house, but it is not auspicious to have a round mirror. On the other hand, if we talk about the direction, then according to Vastu Shastra, the mirror should not be placed in the south, west direction of the house and the wall of igneous, windy and southeast angles.

If a mirror is installed in these directions of your home or office, then remove it immediately as it is inauspicious. If you cannot remove it, because in many houses the mirror is placed between the tiles on the wall, that is, it is placed in such a way that it is not possible to remove it.

So you can cover cloth on it so that its aura does not fall on any object.

A mirror placed in this direction only gives damage. Placing a mirror in these directions creates fear. Hope you will definitely benefit by adopting these Vastu tips.