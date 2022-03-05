Vastu Tips: Build stairs in THIS direction in the shop, benefit is guaranteed

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu is important while building staircase

Highlights South-West direction is best suited for building stairs in a shop

If there is a beam installed in the shop, do not sit underneath it

Make sure that the toilet and place of worship is not installed under the stairs in a shop

As per Vastu Shastra expert Acharya Indu Prakash, the south-west direction wall is best for the stairs in the shop. Therefore, the stairs should be constructed along the south-west wall, that is, adjacent to the wall, but keep in mind that toilets or the place of worship should not be made under the stairs.

Many times the beam has to be made in the shop for the base. It is important to note a few things here. Keep in mind that the shopkeeper should never sit under that beam, it leads to loss of both money and intelligence. But if for some reason you have to sit under the beam, then tie a red cloth or ribbon on both sides of the beam and hang a flute on it. Apart from this, you can also cover it by installing tiles on the beam. This will help you avoid all kinds of trouble.