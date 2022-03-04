Vastu Tips: Installing temple in the shop in THIS direction is beneficial, account will never dry out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips for installing temple at your shop

Highlights It is good to choose the north direction for the accounts department in the shop

Northeast is the best direction to install the temple in the shop

There must be a temple in the shop for blessings and happiness

Everything in the shop is influenced by Vastu Shastra. Whether it is the entrance of the shop or a matter related to the accounts department, Vastu Shastra has an impact on every aspect. The accounts department has different importance in business. It shows the profit and loss of business.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to choose the north direction for the accounts department in the shop. This direction will be auspicious for your business. Here you can keep all your important papers handy. There must be a temple in the shop for blessings and happiness and peace. Northeast is the best place for the temple in the shop and other than the temple, if you want to put pictures of gods and goddesses in the shop, then you can choose any place except the southeast angle.

The southeast corner should be chosen to keep the oven for heating food in the shop, while the east or north direction is always good for installing the water system.