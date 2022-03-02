Falgun Amavasya 2022: What to do for wealth, happiness and pleasing Goddess Lakshmi

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Amavasya of Falgun Krishna Paksha, the last month of Hindi Samvat, is also known as Phalguni Amavasya. In the scriptures, this new moon coming in the month of Falgun has been described as very important. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the special measures to be taken on Amavasya, by which you will be successful in getting rid of all the problems going on in your life. Along with this, your financial condition will also be good.