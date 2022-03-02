Falgun Amavasya 2022: What to do for wealth, happiness and pleasing Goddess Lakshmi

Amavasya of Falgun Krishna Paksha, the last month of Hindi Samvat, is also known as Phalguni Amavasya. In the scriptures, this new moon coming in the month of Falgun has been described as very important. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the special measures to be taken on Amavasya, by which you will be successful in getting rid of all the problems going on in your life. Along with this, your financial condition will also be good.
- If you want to strengthen your financial condition, then take a coconut with water tonight and break that coconut on the ground in front of Shiva statue, wishing to get wealth. Now keep these broken pieces of coconut near the idol of Lord Shiva and keep them there overnight. In the morning, pick up those coconut pieces from there and distribute them among all the members of the house.
- If you have any kind of trouble in life, then to get rid of it, wear a thick red-coloured thread around your neck today and wear it till the next month's new moon. Next month's Amavasya date is on 1st April. On 1st April, remove that thread from your neck and bury it outside the house at night by digging a pit in the wilderness.
- To get rid of your financial problems, take 8 paper almonds and 8 kajal boxes, tie them in black cloth at night and keep them under your money cupboard or safe. The next day, throw that black cloth along with the almond and kajal box in the water.
- If you are troubled by debt, then today taking some mustard seeds in your hand, go to the square of your house or on the roof of the house and go three rounds in anti-clockwise direction. After this, throw some mustard seeds in ten directions.
- To remove all the troubles from your family and to maintain happiness, light 5 red flowers and 5 oil lamps and float them in running water. If you do this remedy in the evening after hiding the day, then it is even better. Rest you can do as per your convenience.