Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Shastra: Know benefits of keeping conch shell in the house

Highlights Keeping conch shell in the house has many benefits

If there is a Vastu defect in the house, then keeping the conch shell removes the defect

Keeping a conch shell in Hindu homes is considered very auspicious. Conch has always been of great importance in our scriptures. Any good work was started by blowing the conch. It is said that the deities reside in the conch shell. It is believed to be the abode of Varun Dev in the middle, Brahma ji in the back part and Ganga and Saraswati in the front part. There are many health benefits of blowing a conch.

Benefits of keeping conch shell according to Vastu

Keeping conch shell in the house gets rid of Vastu defects, as well as wealth and health. If there is a Vastu defect in any part of your house, then keeping a conch shell in that corner ends the Vastu defect there. Let me tell you that there are usually three types of conch shell – Dakshinavritti conch, Madhyavritti conch and Vamavritti conch.

The conch shell which is caught with the right hand is called Dakshinavritti conch. The conch shell whose mouth opens in the middle is called Madhyavritti and the conch shell which is caught with the left hand is called Vamavritti conch. Out of these, Dakshinavritti conch is considered to be the factor of Lakshmi. Keeping it in the house brings prosperity in wealth.

Health benefits of shell

Blowing conch shell spreads positivity, removes tension. If you have high BP, then blowing the conch also gives relief, not only this, it exercises the stomach and if you have gas problem then it also goes away. By blowing the conch, the heart becomes strong.