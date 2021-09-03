Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CLASSGAP.EN Vastu Shastra: Follow these tips to get success in job interview

There is no denying that interviews are one of the most dreaded things in people’s lives. Getting nervous and ruining things in the process becomes inevitable. There are times when we go for an interview with utmost confidence but still doesn’t get any success in getting the job. Many times, despite having all the talents inside us, we are left behind in the interview and miss the opportunity.

This is the reason people still believe that Vastu Shastra can be of utmost help when they set out for something good or something, they want to achieve.

Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on some useful Vastu tips that can help everyone achieve success in job interviews. He suggests while going for a job interview, keep a yellow handkerchief or any yellow cloth in the pocket or you can also keep two lumps of turmeric in the pocket.

Another Vastu tip that can help you ace that job interview is by taking the cloth worn by the elder child of the house or a relative during their 'Chathi', which is also called Chhatula.