Vastu Tips: Get THIS color painted in temple of the house to maintain positivity

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the choice of colour in the house of worship i.e. temple in the house. One of the quieter places in the house includes the temple where we can sit comfortably in a relaxed and peaceful environment. The place of the temple in the house is considered to be the highest.

In the morning, after completing daily activities, a person goes only for the darshan of God and if there will be such a colour that transmit negative energy or which is not suitable for that environment, then devotion to God is not felt.

The color you choose for the temple should be very gentle and give peace of mind. According to Vastu, the light yellow color on the walls is considered most auspicious for the temple in the house. Apart from this, you can also get red, gerua or saffron color painted in the temple. Positivity should be maintained in this part, so it is good to have a light yellow or white coloured stone on the floor. By adopting these Vastu tips, you will remove the Vastu defects of your temple.