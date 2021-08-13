Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A.GLADENKY_ART Vastu Tips: To get auspicious results, place THIS type of painting in your kitchen

In vastu shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the pictures and paintings we should use in our kitchen. Kitchen is the most important place in the house because it is our Annapurna. Therefore, it is very important to take care of its beauty. There must be a picture of Mother Annapurna in the kitchen. Also put a beautiful picture full of fruits and vegetables in your kitchen. By putting these pictures in the kitchen,you will never face any shortage of money and food in the house. The stocks of grains will always be full and there will be happiness and prosperity in the house.

Apart from this, if your kitchen is not built in the south-east or south direction according to Vastu or there is any other problem related to Vastu, then place an image of vermilion colored Ganesha, i.e. Heramb Ganesh ji in the north-east of the kitchen, that is, in the north-east corner.

