Vastu Tips: Know what kind of photo causes mental disturbance and tension in relationships

Many times people get upset due to something or their mood keeps varying without any reason. Due to this, their confidence and morale also stagger and the interest in doing any new work gradually decreases. In such a situation, there should always be positivity around to make them happy. Therefore, to increase their confidence and morale, put a picture of a high mountain or a flying bird.

Just as a bird flies in the sky in search of a new destination or like the mountain that stands strong whether it is a storm or lightning, you will also be able to overcome all the difficulties. Seeing these pictures increases enthusiasm and confidence in a person too. At the same time, the picture of the waves rising in the sea should never be kept in the house. By putting such a picture, mental disturbance happens and there is tension in relationships.