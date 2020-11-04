Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AROUND.ROBYN Vastu Tips: Know the benefits of using green colour in east direction

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the auspicious benefits of using green color in the east direction. According to Vastu Shastra it is considered good to have green color in the east direction. Getting green color painted in this direction keeps the life of the elder son of the family good. He does not witness any problem in his path of progress.

While studying, it is said that the child or the person should have their face towards the east direction to get benefits. It also improves their intellectual ability and helps in getting good results. Also, the east direction is also related to the wood element. Therefore, if things made of wood along with green color are kept in the east direction, then it is more auspicious. Acharya Indu Prakash also suggests making the doors or windows of the room in the east direction. If the eldest son of the house has any business related to the wood in the east direction of his house, it proves to be very good for him.

