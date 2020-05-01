Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips: Keep in mind where to put a dot while signing to avoid financial problems

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to enlighten you about how a perfect signature can make you financially strong. All your work is dependent on one signature. The role of your signature in your financial life matters a lot. A wrong signature can make you lose millions, while a correct signature can help make you a big fortune.

Acharya Indu Prakash revealed that if you are troubled by financial problems, changing your signature you can get rid of them easily. According to Vastu Shastra, making some changes in your signature makes a big impact on your life. According to Vastu, if you make a lot of money but the savings are not even one rupee, then make a straight line under your signature and start putting two points below it and as soon as your savings start to increase, start increasing the number of dots under your signature one by one. But remember, these points cannot be more than 6.

