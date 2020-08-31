Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JC_HOYER Vastu Tips: Get THIS type of laughing Buddha to get rid of repeated failures

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about which type of laughing Buddha you should keep in your house to get rid of all your problems, He shares that in order to avoid repeated failures in any work, laughing Buddha proves to be very lucky.

If you are repeatedly getting failures in every work you do, then keep the idol of Laughing Buddha which is in resting position in your house or shop. This will solve your problem to a great extent. Apart from this, to overcome the shortage of money in the house, keep a statue of laughing Buddha carrying a bag of money on his shoulders. You will never get short of money.

