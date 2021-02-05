Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@QUICKHELP.UA Vastu Tips: Do not keep THIS thing in the kitchen, it will affect your health

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the relationship between the kitchen and the medicines in Vastu Shastra. The risk of getting burns and cuts in the kitchen is high, due to which many people choose to keep the first aid box, ie medicine box in the kitchen.

According to Vastu Shastra, one should never keep a box of medicines in the kitchen. Keeping medicines in the kitchen affects the health of the members of the household. It causes a continuous fluctuation in the health of the family members. They tend to get minor health-related problems every now and then. Therefore, keep in mind that do not keep the medicine or first aid box in the kitchen.