Vastu Tips: Choose this direction for accounts department in office, it is auspicious for business

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to choose the north direction for the accounts department in the office. This direction will be auspicious for your business. Here you can keep all your important papers handy. It is also necessary to have a temple in the shop for blessings and happiness and the northeast is the best place for the temple in the shop.

Apart from the temple, if you want to put pictures of gods and goddesses in other places also, then keep in mind that you can choose any place except Naitratya angle, that is, south-west direction.

At the same time, the southeast corner should be chosen to keep the oven for heating food in the office. Whereas for the arrangement of water, the north direction is fine.