Vastu Shastra will improve your luck, know your Moolank by date of birth

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about your date of birth. The relation of Vastu Shastra and numerals is considered very special. If you place an object according to Vastu in the directions related to these marks, you will benefit greatly. These digits are called radix. And we tell you about how the radix is extracted from the date of birth. For example, suppose your date of birth is 11, then your radix will be 1 + 1, ie two. If your date of birth is 29, your radix will be 2 + 9, ie 11, but when two digits come, the digits again are interlinked.

If the date of birth is 2,11, 20, 29 then Radix 2

Date of birth is 3,12, 21, 30 then radix 3

Date of birth is 4,13, 22, 31 then radix 4

If the date of birth is 5,14, 23 then Radix 5

Date of birth is 6,15, 24 then radix 6

If the date of birth is 7,16, 25 then Radix 7

Date of birth is 8,17, 26 then radix 8

Date of birth is 9,18, 27 then radix 9