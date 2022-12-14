Zomaland: Date, Place, Tickets, Restaurants, Prominent performances & more about Zomato food carnival

Follow us on Image Source : ZOMATO Zomaland

Zomaland is back! Zomato is hosting the Delhi leg of its blockbuster food carnival, 'Dubai presents Zomaland', this weekend - December 17th & 18th at JLN Stadium, New Delhi. The event is a 2-day carnival with incredible food, performances, games and larger-than-life experiences. It will host over 70 of Delhi's most celebrated restaurants including Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Cheese cake & co, Brown Sugar, Lebab, Theka Coffee and Karim's among several other popular favourites.

Visitors will also get to experience an exclusive dose of Dubai, at the Dubai experience zone, where they can indulge in fun experiences like face painting, spin the wheel and other immersive games to win travel vouchers to Dubai, with their partners MakeMyTrip.

Zomaland: Date, Place

Date and timing: Zomaland 2022 is back, and will be held in Delhi on December 17 and 18 from 12 pm-10 pm. The event, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Zomaland: Tickets

Zomaland's tickets can be purchased using Simpl, which will let you make the payments with a simple one-tap checkout. Also, the tickets for Zomaland Delhi start from Rs 699 onwards and are available online on Paytm Insider and Zomato app.

Artist lineup for Zomaland Delhi

On December 17:

Emiway Bantai

Rahul Dua

Wazir Patar

Tech Panda x Kenzani Kasyap

Shreshth

On December 18:

B Praak

The Yellow Diary

Somanshu

Rubber Band

"We're thrilled to welcome festival goers across Delhi to Zomaland and are positive that they will enjoy the many activities we have in store for them at the Dubai Experience Zone. Dubai is known for its love of culinary experiences from hidden gems to its Michelin awarded restaurants, and what better platform than India's largest foodie's festival, to come together and offer an unforgettable event." - Bader Ali Habib, Head of Region, South Asia, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

