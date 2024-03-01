Want to visit 12 Jyotirlingas in India? Here's how to get there for Mahashivratri 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here's how to visit 12 jyotirlingas for Mahashivratri 2024.

Mahashivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is a highly auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus all over the world. It falls on the 14th night of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which usually falls in February or March. This year, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 8. This festival holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva as it is believed to be the night when he performed his divine dance, known as the Tandava. The celebration of Mahashivratri is incomplete without a visit to one of the most sacred places in India - the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Jyotirlingas are considered to be the most important shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. These are believed to be the places where Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a fiery column of light, or Jyoti, that extended to the heavens. These 12 Jyotirlingas are scattered across different parts of India and hold immense religious significance for devotees. Visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas during Mahashivratri is considered to be a highly auspicious and spiritually fulfilling experience. If you are planning to undertake this journey, here's a guide on how to get there for Mahashivratri 2024.

Somnath Temple: Located in Gujarat, Somnath Temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas. It is situated on the coast of the Arabian Sea and is one of the oldest and most revered temples in India. To reach here, you can take a flight to Diu airport or train to Veraval railway station. Mallikarjuna Temple: This temple is situated in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh and is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that a visit to this temple can fulfil all your wishes. The nearest airport to reach here is in Hyderabad and the nearest railway station is in Kurnool. Mahakaleshwar Temple: Located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this temple is known for its unique lingam, which is believed to be self-manifested. The nearest airport to reach here is in Indore and the nearest railway station is in Ujjain. Omkareshwar Temple: This temple is situated on an island in the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that the island is in the shape of the Hindu symbol 'Om', hence the name Omkareshwar. The nearest airport to reach here is in Indore and the nearest railway station is in Omkareshwar Road. Kedarnath Temple: Located in Uttarakhand, Kedarnath Temple is situated at an altitude of 11,755 feet and is one of the most challenging Jyotirlingas to visit. To reach here, you can take a flight to Dehradun airport or a train to Rishikesh railway station. Bhimashankar Temple: This temple is situated in Pune, Maharashtra and is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura. The nearest airport to reach here is in Pune and the nearest railway station is also in Pune. Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Kashi Vishwanath Temple is considered to be one of the most sacred temples for Hindus. To reach here, you can take a flight to Varanasi airport or a train to Varanasi railway station. Trimbakeshwar Temple: Situated in Nashik, Maharashtra, this temple is believed to be the place where the river Godavari originated from the Brahmagiri mountain. The nearest airport to reach here is in Mumbai and the nearest railway station is in Nashik. Vaidyanath Temple: This temple is located in Deoghar, Jharkhand and is considered to be one of the most powerful Jyotirlingas. It is believed that a visit to this temple can cure all kinds of diseases. The nearest airport to reach here is in Ranchi and the nearest railway station is in Deoghar. Nageshwar Temple: Situated in Dwarka, Gujarat, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva in the form of Nageshwar. It is believed that a visit to this temple can relieve one from all kinds of poisons. The nearest airport to reach here is in Jamnagar and the nearest railway station is in Dwarka. Rameshwaram Temple: Located in Tamil Nadu, Rameshwaram Temple is situated on an island and is one of the most visited places for Hindus. It is believed that a visit to this temple can wash away all sins. The nearest airport to reach here is in Madurai and the nearest railway station is in Rameswaram. Grishneshwar Temple: This temple is situated in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and is believed to be the last among the 12 Jyotirlingas. It is also known as the Kusumeswarar temple and a visit here is considered to be highly auspicious. The nearest airport to reach here is in Aurangabad and the nearest railway station is in Aurangabad.

