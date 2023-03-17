Turkey, Egypt to London; Know world’s most iconic markets that you must visit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM World’s most iconic markets that you must visit

Some of the markets in the world have been existing for over hundreds of years. Each market has its unique charm and offers an immersive experience, from the vibrant colors and smells of spices and foods to the sound of haggling and bargaining. These markets provide a glimpse into the culture and traditions of their respective countries. Here are some of the iconic markets round the globe:

Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey

This is one of the oldest and largest covered markets in the world, spanning over 60 streets and housing more than 4,000 shops. The market has a rich history dating back to the 15th century when it was first built by the order of Sultan Mehmed II. The Grand Bazaar has since become an iconic landmark of Istanbul, attracting millions of visitors every year. It is known for its unique blend of traditional Turkish craftsmanship and modern merchandise, with vendors selling everything from handmade textiles, jewelry, spices, and souvenirs to high-end fashion and electronics.

Khan El Khalili, Cairo, Egypt

This is the largest open-air market in Cairo. When in Cairo, this is the best place to visit if you are looking for souvenirs. The market is known for its unique and traditional Egyptian goods such as spices, perfumes, textiles, gold, silver, and copper products, and handmade crafts. The bazaar is a maze of narrow streets and alleys lined with shops and stalls, offering a bustling and vibrant atmosphere that captures the essence of Cairo.

Borough market, UK, London

Borough Market is an iconic market located in London, UK. It is a popular destination for foodies and chefs, known for its wide selection of fresh and high-quality produce, artisanal cheeses, baked goods, and international cuisine. The market has been around for over 1,000 years and has a rich history, having survived fires, plagues, and wars.

Jemaa El Fnaa, Marrakech, Morocco

This market was once a site of public execution around 1050 AD! The name Jemaa El Fnaa also means assembly of the dead. Today, it's the oldest market in Morocco. Considered to be one of the busiest squares in Africa, it is a bustling and vibrant marketplace located in the heart of Marrakech, Morocco. The market is famous for its vibrant and colorful atmosphere, with snake charmers, storytellers, acrobats, musicians, and performers adding to the lively ambiance.

Khari Baoli , Delhi, India

This is one of the most famous markets in Old Delhi, India. It is situated near the historic Red Fort and is Asia's largest wholesale spice market. The market has been in existence since the 17th century and has been a hub of trade and commerce since then. The aroma of the different spices and herbs sold here fills the air and is a delight to the senses. Khari Baoli is not just limited to spices, but it also sells a variety of other items such as dry fruits, tea, and grains. It is a must-visit place for foodies and anyone interested in experiencing the rich and vibrant culture of Old Delhi.

Read More Travel News