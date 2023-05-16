Travelling to Cannes? Know places to see, things to do and everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CANNESFRANCE Places to visit when in Cannes, France

Cannes is a city located on the French Riviera and is renowned for its glamorous reputation, luxurious lifestyle, and stunning Mediterranean coastline. The city gained worldwide recognition thanks to the annual Cannes Film Festival, which attracts celebrities, filmmakers, and film enthusiasts from around the globe. Cannes is also a popular tourist destination, offering beautiful beaches, upscale shopping along the famous La Croisette promenade, and a vibrant nightlife scene.

Here are some of Cannes's must-see locations-

1. La Croisette

La Croisette is a famous promenade that runs along the coast and is studded with opulent hotels, designer shops, and fine dining establishments. Enjoy a stroll while admiring the mesmerizing Mediterranean Sea vistas.

2. Cannes Film Festival

Don't skip this prestigious event if you're in town in May. Witness the glitz and glamour as famous people, moviemakers, and business leaders assemble to promote and celebrate cinema.

3. Palais des Festival et des Congres

The main location for the Cannes Film Festival is this structure. Admire the city's cutting-edge architecture and the famous red carpet where celebrities arrive in style.

4. Le Suquet

Take a tour of Cannes' historic district, which is perched on a hill overlooking the harbour. Explore its winding streets, go to Notre Dame de l'Espérance, and climb to the summit for panoramic views.

5. Île Sainte-Marguerite

Take a quick boat ride from Cannes to the lovely island of Île Sainte-Marguerite. Visit the Fort Royal, where the notorious prisoner known as the Man in the Iron Mask formerly resided. Take in the island's scenic surroundings, hiking routes, and isolated beaches.

6. Marché Forville

Take in the bright atmosphere of this crowded market at Marché Forville. Explore fresh vegetables, cheeses, and flowers while sampling regional specialties and taking in the vibrant atmosphere of a classic French market.

Before visiting, always confirm the opening times and accessibility of the attractions as they may change. Have fun while you're in Cannes!

Read More Travel News