Snowfall in Kashmir: Photos that prove that it is 'The Switzerland of India'

North India is experiencing cold weather during this time. If you like snowfall and want to witness nature's beauty at its best, then Kashmir is the place to be right now. During this time, winter sports and resorts open their doors to tourists and Kashmir has been witnessing an influx of travellers. Some photos of snow-covered railway stations and houses from the city have also been going viral on social media and seem very inviting. Kashmir is also known as The Switzerland of India and it is not without reason.

Kashmir covered in snow

Kashmir has been witnessing intense cold waves. The snowfall and rain have enveloped the place with a layer of ice which is giving the region a very beautiful and picturesque view. Photos have been shared online by residents that show natural beauty at its peak. Pahalgam, which is the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra and Gulmarg, which is a popular ski resort destination, are both looking extremely beautiful, covered in snow. Travelling to Kashmir during this time is a must for those who like cold weather.

Viral pictures from Kashmir

Due to frequent snowfall, Kashmir has been covered in a thick layer of snow and many tourists and residents have been sharing photos online. If the travel bug has bitten you, the valley is the place to be.

Kashmir is an ideal destination to plan a family vacation and honeymoon destination in India. Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam and Sonmarg are the places to be during winter time.

