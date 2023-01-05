Thursday, January 05, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Want to avoid winter chill? Escape to these 5 locations in India

Want to avoid winter chill? Escape to these 5 locations in India

Winter climate does not suit everyone. If you are looking to get away from the January chill, here are five popular tourist destinations in India that are experiencing warm weather.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: January 05, 2023 23:18 IST
Goa travel
Image Source : TRIP ADVISOR Goa is one of the best locations to visit in India in January

North Indians have started to feel the winter chill of late. In the coming days, the temperatures will fall down further. Some people don't have an affinity for cold weather and want to stay indoors to avoid freezing cold. If you are one of those who are trying to get away from the winter chill, know about five popular destinations in India that are comparatively warmer in January. 

Goa 

January is one of the best times to visit Goa. While North India is reeling under cold weather, you can easily take your shirts off or slip into bikinis and enjoy the beach weather in Goa. 

Mumbai 

Mumbai or 'Maximum City' has fair weather throughout the year. If you have not been to the center of the Hindi Film Industry of Bollywood, January will be the best time to visit Mumbai. 

Pondicherry

It is one of the most sought-after destinations in India and January is the best time to visit Pondicherry. It has a long coastline and the French architecture of the city is something to soak in and marvel at.  

Read: 5 Foreign trips you can take from India on a budget 

Tamil Nadu

The coastal state of Tamil Nadu is the perfect destination to visit during January. It not only has beaches where you can enjoy the sun and sand but many other religious and culturally significant spots. 

 
Related Stories
Preppers in Paradise to Peace and Pleasure Pilgrimages: Seven travel predictions for 2023

Preppers in Paradise to Peace and Pleasure Pilgrimages: Seven travel predictions for 2023

Sunscreen, Gogs, Sanitary Napkins to Face sheet masks: Travel essentials to pack for your vacation

Sunscreen, Gogs, Sanitary Napkins to Face sheet masks: Travel essentials to pack for your vacation

Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022

Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022

Read: Travel Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Madurai and Kanyakumari this January at just Rs 13900, know details 

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep in January has pleasant weather. Its beaches are clean and you can also indulge in adventure sports like snorkeling, yachting, scuba diving, canoeing, boating and kayaking. 

 

 

 

 

Read More Travel News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Travel Section

Top News

Related Travel News

Latest News