Want to avoid winter chill? Escape to these 5 locations in India

North Indians have started to feel the winter chill of late. In the coming days, the temperatures will fall down further. Some people don't have an affinity for cold weather and want to stay indoors to avoid freezing cold. If you are one of those who are trying to get away from the winter chill, know about five popular destinations in India that are comparatively warmer in January.

Goa

January is one of the best times to visit Goa. While North India is reeling under cold weather, you can easily take your shirts off or slip into bikinis and enjoy the beach weather in Goa.

Mumbai

Mumbai or 'Maximum City' has fair weather throughout the year. If you have not been to the center of the Hindi Film Industry of Bollywood, January will be the best time to visit Mumbai.

Pondicherry

It is one of the most sought-after destinations in India and January is the best time to visit Pondicherry. It has a long coastline and the French architecture of the city is something to soak in and marvel at.

Tamil Nadu

The coastal state of Tamil Nadu is the perfect destination to visit during January. It not only has beaches where you can enjoy the sun and sand but many other religious and culturally significant spots.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep in January has pleasant weather. Its beaches are clean and you can also indulge in adventure sports like snorkeling, yachting, scuba diving, canoeing, boating and kayaking.

