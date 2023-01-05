5 Foreign trips you can take from India on a budget

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/12_AK, NEPALTOURISMB, MYVIETNAM1 5 Affordable international destinations to visit from India

While traveling to foreign destinations can be both exciting and enriching it can also be costly. However, there are many affordable international destinations that offer a variety of experiences and won't break the bank, especially if you're in India. From cultural immersions to adventure sports, these destinations offer something for every type of traveler. In this article, we will explore some of the cheapest international destinations to visit from India, including Bali, Thailand, Nepal, Singapore, and Vietnam. Whether you're looking for stunning beaches, rich culture, or a mix of modern and ancient attractions, these destinations have something for everyone.

Bali

First on the list is Bali, the Indonesian paradise known for its stunning beaches and rich culture. Bali is a great destination for water sports enthusiasts, offering opportunities for surfing and diving. It's also a budget-friendly option for international travel, with flights and visas at affordable prices.

Thailand

Another popular destination for Indian travelers is Thailand. Known for its friendly locals and diverse experiences, Thailand is a great place to visit for those looking for a mix of royal heritage and modern attractions. The flight and visa costs are also relatively cheap and easy to obtain.

Nepal

If you're looking to stay closer to home, consider visiting Nepal, a neighboring country with a wealth of tourist destinations. From the bustling capital city of Kathmandu to adventure sports in the mountains, Nepal has something for every traveler. Indian passport holders don't need a visa to enter Nepal, making it an even more budget-friendly option.

Singapore

Singapore is another great destination for those with limited time and budget. It's a melting pot of cultures, offering a mix of Asian and European influences, as well as lush greenery and ancient temples. Plus, the food in Singapore is not to be missed.

Vietnam

Finally, Vietnam is a great destination for those looking to immerse themselves in the country's unique blend of French and American cultures. It's a tropical paradise with a rich heritage, and a week-long trip can be easily done on a budget.

All of these destinations offer a taste of the wanderlust you've been craving, without breaking the bank. Start planning your dreamy foreign trip today.

