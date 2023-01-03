Travel Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Madurai and Kanyakumari this January at just Rs 13900, know details

Follow us on Image Source : THOMASCOOK.IN Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirupati attracts lots of pilgrims

January is one of the best times to travel across India. While many North Indian states are experiencing snowfall, making them a magnet for tourists, South India is experiencing pleasant temperatures, perfect for outdoor travel and enjoyment. IRCTC's specially curated packages are best for travel to prime locations across India and in January 2023, you would not want to miss out on the South India Divine tour, which includes travel to popular destinations like Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Madurai and Kanyakumari. If you have not been to these locations, read below to figure out the best deals on offer for your next getaway.

What is IRCTC's South India Divine travel package?

The South India Divine travel package includes travel to some of the most popular tourist destinations in Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Madurai and Kanyakumari. The four cities themselves are tourist hotspots and with the IRCTC's package, you will get to visit some of the most popular locations in these four cities. This package is ideal for those looking to soak in some divine spirit. Popular pilgrimages covered in this package are listed below. This is an 8-day and 9-night travel package.

-- Ramanathswamy Jyotirlinga in Rameshwaram

-- Meenakashi temple in Madurai

-- Kanyakumari temple in Kanyakumari

-- Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirupati

-- Padmavati temple in Renigunta

Apart from these temples of religious significance, travellers will get a chance to indulge in sightseeing in these picturesque cities.

How to book IRCTC's South India Divine travel package?

If you are willing to book yourself a seat in the South India Divine travel package, then you can do it simply by visiting the www.irctctourism.com website and selecting the package. You will need to fill in your personal details and pay online.

How much you will pay for South India Divine travel package?

The South India Divine travel package can be availed at three prices. The facilities will be based on the package you select.

Budget (includes travel in sleeper class) -- Rs 13,900

Standard (includes travel in sleeper class) -- Rs 15,300

Comfort (includes travel in 3AC) -- Rs 23,800

All three packages include 3-time meals, lodging for the entire duration of travel and a tour expert.

