PM Modi visits Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune: All you need to know about the temple

Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi visited Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune on Tuesday. The PM visited the temple to participate in the special poojas held in honour of Lord Ganesha. This temple is one of the city's most important religious sites for Hindus and is visited by thousands of devotees each year. Here’s what you need to know about this famous temple.

History

The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir was built in 1893 by a wealthy merchant and a famous wrestler, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai, who was the son of renowned sweet seller Kisansheth Gadve. As per The Indian Express report, Dagdusheth Halwai had fought against Punjiram Kachi and Jangali Maharaj. It is believed that he lost his son due to an epidemic and thus, built the temple as a gesture of gratitude to Lord Ganesha for granting him solace in his time of grief. Since then, it has become one of the most important temples in Pune and has been visited by several prominent personalities to date.

Architecture

The iconic temple is a beautiful example of Marathi architecture. The main entrance of the temple is a large arch which is decorated with intricately carved sculptures of Hindu gods. Inside, the temple consists of two main shrines dedicated to Lord Ganesha and his consort, Riddhi-Siddhi. The idols are adorned with exquisite jewellery and are flanked by two elephants on either side. The entire structure is covered with intricate carvings and paintings depicting stories from Hindu mythology.

Festivities

The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir is famous for its grand celebrations on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. During this time, huge pandals are erected outside the temple and devotees from all over Pune flock to pay their respects to Lord Ganesha. Every year, the temple also hosts a special parade called 'Ganesh Visarjan' which is a grand procession of decorated chariots carrying huge idols of Lord Ganesha through the city streets. Apart from these celebrations, the temple also holds regular poojas and other religious ceremonies throughout the year.

Significance

The Ganpati Mandir has immense religious significance for Hindus all over India. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha at this temple will bring good luck and prosperity to those who visit it. This is why devotees from all over India come to pay their respects to Lord Ganesha at this sacred shrine every year. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened its importance as a place of pilgrimage for devotees across India.

