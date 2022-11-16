Manali witnesses first snowfall of the year, have a look at the mesmerizing views

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHUBHAMTORRES09 Manali witnesses first snowfall

Manali is now covered with the quilt of snow as it witnessed the first snowfall of the season. Nothing can be more astonishing and mesmerizing than seeing the mountains covered with snow. Manali is one of the most loved hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. Apart from Manali, the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti also received fresh snow, affecting the normal life. It had been snowing since morning beyond Manali towards the Lahaul valley.

The tourists, who came to enjoy the snow in Manali, were happy. However, vehicles were not allowed to go to Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

Hoteliers were also elated and expected that the fresh snowfall would boost tourist influx in the region.

The Regional Manager of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation Depot at Keylong said all routes had been blocked for traffic movement due to heavy snowfall. As soon as the roads were cleared, the HRTC would resume its bus services.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sumit Khimta said about 30 cm of snow had been deposited on the ground at Keylong, while above 60 cm of snow in Koksar. This district has been cut off from the rest of the state after heavy snowfall at the south portal of Atal Tunnel on Manali-Leh highway.

