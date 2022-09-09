7 Instagram-worthy getaways in India to enjoy with your girl gang: Coorg, Munnar, Wayanad & more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image of girls hanging out together

7 Instagram-worthy getaways in India: Would you want to go to an area that is peaceful and unspoiled? Here are some places your female gang should visit for some well-deserved relaxation.

Munjoh Ocean Resort, Andaman and Nicobar Island

Munjoh Ocean Resort, an opulent resort on a lovely island, is close to Vijayanagar Beach and features a natural freshwater stream that flows into the Andaman sea.

Luxurious villas and suites are tucked away among swaying betel nut and coconut trees on a private beachfront, with a freshwater stream naturally trickling through to the Andaman sea. Who wouldn't describe it as the ideal location for the ultimate in pampering?

Vythiri Resort, Wayanad

Luxury forest getaway -- The Vythiri Resort, Wayanad -- is encircled by enormously beautiful mountains and surrounded by a dense tropical rainforest canopy. Discover the diverse wildlife that lives in the lush Vythiri rainforest, including the amphibians, birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, flowering plants and butterflies.

Elixir Hills Suites Resort & Spa, Munnar

Elixir Hills, located in Mankulum is the ideal vacation destination for tourists and families since it offers stunning views, exciting wildlife interactions, and frequent glimpses of the dense rainforest. In addition to offering the largest luxury rooms in Munnar, it also offers the perfect blend of luxury and nature. The interiors are carefully designed with wooden furnishings and natural colours to blend in with their surroundings and maintain the tranquil atmosphere outside.

Heritage Resort, Coorg

Heritage Resort, Coorg, provides a quiet view of the hill station that will refresh your senses with a variety of activities, including a coffee plantation tour, an elephant camp, bicycle paths, and waterfall trails, because it is positioned on a mountaintop and surrounded by a lush jungle.

Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters & Beyond, Kumarakom

Retreats by Niraamaya located on the beaches of Lake Vembanad, Kumarakom, is one of the most stunning waterfront resorts in the entire city. It has two upscale restaurants providing both local and foreign cuisine, a fitness centre, meeting rooms, a world-class wellness spa rooted in Kerala's ancient wellness practices, a big outdoor pool and a performance deck.

Wild Planet Resort Devala, Wayanad

The tropical rainforest of Kerala, where this resort is located, gives visitors a peek of its wild splendour. A magnificent resort surrounded by the vast hills of the Nilgiris mountain range and offering majestic views of the wildness of the jungle. Visitors who stay at this resort during their vacation can connect with the amazing beauty of nature while taking advantage of the many amenities it offers.

The Naini Retreat, Nainital

Experience a stay at the Naini Retreat, which offers views of mountains and forests, while in the winter you can dine in a restaurant that serves a wide variety of Indian, Mughlai, Chinese and Continental cuisines while admiring the breathtaking Naini lake and snow-covered Himalayan peaks from above.

