Rome: 6 Reasons why you should explore the beautiful capital city of Italy

Rome, the capital city of Italy, is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. However, the metropolitan city is counted among the most populated cities as well. It is famous for many things among which its history and culture are the most prominent. If you are planning to visit Italy, then Rome cannot be missed, especially during the spring and summer seasons! The city has so many things to offer its visitors, right from majestic churches to its classical marvel architecture. Here are 6 reasons why you should visit Rome.

Rome is one of the largest cities in Italy. It is known as a connecting hub of commercial-economic-cultural. The city's nightlife is very famous which makes a person fall in love with it. Also, this city’s Italian cuisine, local wine and cultural heritage should not be missed. Tourists and new visitors to Rome must explore its famous locations like the Tiber banks, The Colosseum, The Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, Galleria Borghese, and St. Peter’s Basilica among others. Rome is also famous for its rich historic monuments and stories related to them. There are some famous cobblestone streets in the city. It is said that the first stone of these streets was set up during the 16th century. Along with these famous streets and majestic monuments, Rome also offers glimpses of different styles of architecture as one walks from street to street. One can witness the unique architecture of every era right from the Roman Empire period. Italian cuisines and desserts are famous throughout the world. Especially gelato ice creams of Rome can’t be missed. The capital city serves the best gelato ice cream flavours according to different seasons. The city has a huge value for art and artists. Once you start exploring the city, you will see many beautiful spots, statues, and paintings on the street. This city is the dream destination for many artists and young creative minds. Artists like Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Pietro Bernini, Michelangelo etc became famous for their work in Rome.

So, what are you wonder? Plan a trip to Italy soon and explore the richness of Rome.

