Confused what to pack for a trip? Spring-Summer style tips for an easy breezy travel

Vacation is the perfect time to experiment with trends, silhouettes, and colors that you might normally shy away from. Since summer is in full swing, we already have sights set on a number of stylish warm-weather pieces and we are daydreaming of all the cool ways to wear them. In fact, if you need some inspiration on what exactly to wear right now, without spending a fortune, below we’ve put together some chic summer vacation ideas and essentials that you can always reach for when the weather heats up.

VACATION MODE ON

Summer is singing with joy and the beaches are inviting you with the dancing waves. Get set go with handcrafted floral detailed maxis and slip in floaty halter dresses which make summer dressing a breeze. These flouncy lightweight styles float beautifully upon every step thanks to their bouncy tiered silhouettes, ideal for those too hot for clothes kind of days. Pair them with your stappy sandals and opt for a bucket hat if you’d like to shade your visage in style.

WHITE HAS IT ALL

Its beauty is absolute and it's a perfect harmony says COCO CHANEL. No Summer wardrobe is complete without a breezy and effortless white outfit. The current favourite for this scorching heat is a white bralette paired with flared pants and a cuff-detailed cape. Ethereal and dreamy white dresses which everyone fantasizes about wearing are also a perfect fit. Not only are they appropriate for just about every summer occasion, these romantic, ruched, tiered, and ruffled sleeve versions have our hearts.

Don’t leave it to SALMON else

Stay cool this summer with our colour of the season Salmon. your closet is incomplete without a salmon maxi dress with puffed sleeves, tiers and beautiful cuff details. Whether for work, sophisticated occasions, or relaxed moments, dresses with sleeves are among the choicest. Versatile, comfortable and chic, the possibilities are endless with this summer essential.

MINT IS IN THE AIR

An ideal 2022 summer wardrobe should include a hint of MINT. When its just too hot to wear your little black dresses for a date night opt for bestseller mint ruffled shirts paired with beautiful skirts, some elegant maxi dresses with detailed necklines or cuffs and some really dazzling co ord sets.

