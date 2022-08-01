4 South Indian destinations for travelers to visit during the monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRAWIN_OFFICIAL Southern part India

South Indian destinations for travelers : The southern part of India is the best place to enjoy the monsoon season. The rainy season adds its glory to the amazing place and attracts hundreds of travellers to visit and explore. As the downpour has already started and giving people relief from the heat, tourists have started looking for places to enjoy the weather. With every shower, South India is becoming prettier. If you are a monsoon lover too and want to enjoy this season, then here is the list of 4 places from South India that you should add to your bucket list-

1. Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh

This place should be number one on your list. It is home to the Grand Canyon of India. It attracts many people, especially during monsoon season. Gandikota is a village on the banks of river Pennar near Jammalamadugu in South India. You can visit Gandikota fort, Madhavaraya temple and Ranganatha Swamy Temple to enjoy the breathtaking views of the hidden Grand Canyon.

2. Chikamangalur, Karnataka

Rain magnifies the beauty of Chikamangalur during this time. It will leave you mesmerised with its beauty. This is the right time to enjoy nature and its peaceful surrounding. This place is especially known as a coffee estate. It is located in the foothills of the Mullayanagiri range covered with lush green forests and tall mountains. If you are planning for a monsoon vacation, don't miss out on this beautiful place.

3. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal means the gift of the forest. This place in Tamil Nadu is the right place to spend some peaceful time during the rain. When the rain pours, it makes it look pleasing and refreshing. The breathtaking views of the forest, mountains and trails will be worth spending your time and money on. You can plan Coakers Walk, and visit Bryant Park, Pambhar Falls, Pillar Rocks and other places.

4. Alappuzha Backwaters, Kerala

This place called Alappuzha is one of the most loved tourist destinations in India. It is situated in Punnamada, Kottankulangara,Alappuzha Kerala. You can plan a getaway to visit this astonishing site of backwaters in Kerala. This place, also known as Alleppey, offers lovely views of canals and houseboat rides. During the monsoon, this place looks incredible.





