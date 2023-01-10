Joshimath is gateway to renowned pilgrimages Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib; know how to travel from New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Joshimath is a city in Uttarakhand

Joshimath, a city in Uttarakhand, has been in the news lately after land sunk, apparently caused by climate and infrastructural changes. Cracks have developed in at least 570 houses due to continued land subsidence. Joshimath is a gateway to some renowned pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib. While the government takes stock of the Joshimath crisis, let's see how to reach this hilly town in Uttarakhand from New Delhi.

History of Joshimath

Joshimath was originally called Jyotirmath, but gradually it came to be called Joshimath. Joshimath is also known as the gateway to heaven, passing through many trails amidst the snow-capped mountains. Joshimath is also one of the four famous 'peeths' established by Shankaracharya. If you want to visit the holy land of Joshimath, then you can reach here from Delhi via bus, taxi, or private car. Travelling to Joshimath can be tricky. There is no single railway station or airport facility available in the range of about 250 kilometers around the city.

How to reach Joshimath by train?

The nearest railway stations to Joshimath are Haridwar and Dehradun. Joshimath is about 290 km from there. Both these railway stations are connected to big cities like Delhi and Mumbai. If you belong to these cities, you can reach Dehradun or Haridwar by taking a train from your city. From both the cities of Dehradun and Haridwar, you will get buses and private taxis to reach Joshimath.

Read: Frozen lakes in India: These places in Ladakh, Sikkim & Uttarakhand deserve mention in your travel diary

How to reach Joshimath by bus?

Buses also ply from New Delhi to Uttarakhand. However, there is no direct bus facility from Delhi to Joshimath. If you want to go to Joshimath by bus, you will have to take a bus from New Delhi to Haridwar or Dehradun. After either one of these cities, you can take another bus to Joshimath.

Read: Want to avoid winter chill? Escape to these 5 locations in India

How to reach Joshimath by taxi?

You can also go from Delhi to Joshimath by taking a private taxi. However, private cars will cost you more than public transport. If you take a private taxi from New Delhi, it will cost you upwards of Rs 13,000 for one side.

Read More Travel News