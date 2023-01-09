Frozen lakes in India: These places in Ladakh, Sikkim & Uttarakhand deserve mention in your travel diary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEINDIATRAIL Representative image of a woman sitting in front of a lake

Frozen lakes in India: If you're bitten by the travel bug, you're probably someone who's constantly on the lookout for new travel destinations. Also, because mountains and beaches have become everyone's go-to places for vacation, you might find them a little overcrowded. So where can we go instead? Maybe it's time to shake things up and visit one of India's frozen lakes! These breathtaking water bodies, perched high in the Himalayan regions, are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Imagine relaxing by a bright white lake, surrounded by snow-capped peaks and the gentle energy of a fairytale-like environment. Don't let the cold scare you - these frozen lakes are worth braving the chill for. So pack your warmest winter gear and get ready to explore the magic of India's frozen lakes.

Tso Moriri lake in Ladak

India is home to many beautiful frozen lakes, each with its own unique charm and attractions. One such lake is Tso Moriri, located in Ladakh at an altitude of 4522 meters. This high altitude lake is home to Tibetan wolves, migratory birds, and marmots, and is a popular destination for tourists who need to obtain an Inner Line Permit to visit.

Roopkund in Uttarakhand

Another frozen lake worth visiting is Roopkund in Uttarakhand. This lake, also known as the Mystery Lake or Skeleton Lake, is located 15,000 feet above sea level in the Himalayas and is surrounded by lush, virgin forests. It is a popular destination for trekkers, who can pitch a tent and enjoy the adventure of being in such a breathtaking location.

Gurudongmar Lake in Sikkim

Gurudongmar Lake in Sikkim is another stunning frozen lake, known for its healing properties. Located at a high altitude, it is one of the 15 highest lakes in the world and the second-highest lake in India. Tourists often bottle up the water from this glacier-fed lake to take home with them and share its healing properties, and couples who wish to have children visit the lake to seek its blessings.

Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh

Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh is another frozen lake worth visiting. Located at a high mountain pass that connects the tourist destination of Tawang to the rest of India, Sela Lake is one of 101 sacred Buddhist lakes in the area. Visitors can enjoy the rich flora and fauna of the region, as well as the many Buddhist monasteries located nearby.

Tsomgo (Changu) Lake in Sikkim

Finally, Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is located in Sikkim and is easily accessible by a short cable car ride. This lake, which means "source of lakes" in the local language, is surrounded by glaciers and lofty peaks and is home to a rich variety of flora and fauna.

Overall, India is home to many beautiful frozen lakes that offer a unique and memorable experience for tourists. From the mystery and adventure of Roopkund Lake to the healing properties of Gurudongmar Lake, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

