International Mountain Day 2023: Five unknown hill destinations in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Five unknown hill destinations in India.

Every year on December 11th, people around the world celebrate International Mountain Day to raise awareness about the importance of mountains in our lives. Mountains not only provide us with breathtaking views and adventurous activities, but they also play a crucial role in supplying water, regulating climate, and supporting biodiversity. As we look forward to celebrating International Mountain Day in 2023, let's take a journey through some of the lesser-known hill destinations in India that are waiting to be explored.

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, Tirthan Valley is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Surrounded by the Great Himalayan National Park, this serene valley offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, and crystal-clear rivers. The valley is home to many quaint villages where you can experience the local culture and try delicious Himachali cuisine.

Tirthan Valley is also a paradise for adventure seekers, with activities like trekking, fishing, and camping available. So, if you are looking for a peaceful yet adventurous getaway, Tirthan Valley should be on your list.

Chaukori, Uttarakhand

Located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, Chaukori is a picturesque hill station that offers stunning views of the snow-clad peaks of Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot, and Panchachuli. This lesser-explored destination is perfect for those seeking solace in nature and breathtaking views. The town is surrounded by tea gardens and offers mesmerizing sunrises and sunsets over the mountains.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Mawlynnong is known as the cleanest village in Asia. The village is surrounded by lush green forests and offers spectacular views of the nearby Bangladesh plains. What makes Mawlynnong unique is its community-based tourism approach, where the villagers themselves take care of the tourists and their accommodations.

Apart from its cleanliness, Mawlynnong is also known for its living root bridges, which are made by guiding the roots of trees across a stream. The village also offers opportunities for trekking and exploring the nearby waterfalls and caves. So, if you want to experience the serenity of a village while being surrounded by nature's beauty, Mawlynnong is a must-visit destination.

Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is a small hill station located in Karnataka. It is famous for its coffee plantations, scenic views, and rich cultural heritage. The town is surrounded by the Western Ghats and offers stunning views of lush green valleys and misty mountains. It is also home to many wildlife sanctuaries and bird sanctuaries, making it a paradise for nature lovers. So, if you are looking for a mix of nature, adventure, and culture, Coorg is the place to be.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the remote regions of Himachal Pradesh, Spiti Valley is a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered. It is a high-altitude desert surrounded by snow-capped mountains and offers a unique blend of adventure and spirituality. The valley is home to ancient monasteries, such as Key Monastery and Tabo Monastery, which are a treat for history and architecture enthusiasts. So, if you are looking for an offbeat destination that offers both adventure and spiritual experiences, Spiti Valley should be on your list.

ALSO READ: Beat the chill! 5 warm destinations in India for sunkissed winter getaway

Read More Travel News