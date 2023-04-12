Indian Railways' 'Ramayan Yatra': Know all about this 18-day tourist train

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Indian Railways to restart “Ramayan Yatra” 18-day tourist train from New Delhi in April

Indian Railways restarted the “Ramayan Yatra” tourist train on April 7 from New Delhi. This 18-day tour covers several prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, as well as places in other states. The proposed train tour will be operated in the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train, which has modern amenities.

According to a press statement released by Indian Railways, tourists travelling in the train will be given a halt in Ayodhya where they will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple, and be able to witness Saryu aarti. In addition, the train will pass through other places such as Nandigram, Rameshwaram, Buxar, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Nashik, Prayagraj, Hampi, Nagpur, Bhadrachalam, and Chitrakoot.

Indian Railways' is operating the Bharat Gaurav tourist trains to support the Indian government's vision of "Dekho Apna Desh" and "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat." The train tour offers modern amenities, including AC-I and AC-II class coaches that can hold 156 travelers, and enhanced security measures such as CCTV cameras and security guards in every coach.

Tourists can also board or deboard the train at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, and Lucknow railway stations. The first halt of the train is in Ayodhya, followed by Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sitamarhi in Bihar, where tourists will be visiting Sita’s birthplace and Ram Janki temple in Janakpur, Nepal.

After Sitamarhi, the train will proceed to Buxar and Varanasi, where tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, the Tulsi Mandir, and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple. The train will then follow on to Prayagraj, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur, and end at Delhi.

The Sri Ramayan Yatra train operated by IRCTC has various facilities such as two high-end restaurants, a contemporary kitchen, shower stalls in coaches, automated washroom functions, and foot massagers. The cost per person for different cabins, namely 2AC, 1 AC class cabin, and 1AC coupe, is Rs 1,14,065, Rs 1,46,545, and Rs 1,68,950 respectively. The package includes AC class train journey, AC hotel stay, vegetarian

Tourists get to visit a variety of destinations and sites during the trip. In Ayodhya, they will visit the Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Saryu Ghat. At Nandigram, they will visit the Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat Kund. In Janakpur, they will visit the Ram-Janki Mandir, and in Sitamarhi, they will visit the Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Tourists will also visit Ram Rekha Ghat and Rameshwar Nath Temple in Buxar, and the Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple, and Ganga Aarti in Varanasi among other places.

