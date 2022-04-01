Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore: Full list of countries relaxing COVID norms for tourists from April 1

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Skyline of Hong kong as shown from the air

Highlights Full vaccination is mandatory for international travel

Some countries are advising RT-PCR tests and quarantine on arrival for tourists

Nations are slowly opening their borders to travellers and COVID recedes globally

During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism was one of the industries that were hit hard. Amid a surge in cases, variants of coronavirus and various COVID waves, the travel and tourism industry were among the first ones to suffer. As the pandemic shows signs of receding globally, more and more countries are allowing tourists into their territory. This is a great sign for people who love to travel. On April 1, COVID-19 guidelines are being revised by more countries and travel will be permitted by the authorities. Here's a list of nations that will allow tourists into their borders from April 1, 2022.

Thailand

Thailand is all set to reopen its borders for Indian tourists from April 1. Travellers will no longer require a pre-departure COVID test, issued within 72 hours of boarding a flight, to gain entry to the country. RT-PCR test upon arrival is mandatory. People entering Thailand will also have to undergo an antigen test on day five of their arrival.

South Korea

South Korea is opening its doors to international tourists from April 1. Those who are fully vaccinated and registered their vaccination history with South Korea's Q-Code website, will be able to visit the country without a seven-day quarantine period, and will not be required to undergo quarantine.

Canada

Canada Government recently announced that from April 1, fully vaccinated travellers will not be required to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test result to visit Canada by land, air, or water.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is all set to resume international flight operations from nine countries, including the United States, France, United Kingdom, and India, from April 1. The mandatory hotel quarantine period for incoming travellers has been reduced to 7 days from 14. Travellers will require a negative COVID-19 test report to enter Hong Kong. They would also need to undergo a COVID test at the airport before heading for hotel quarantine.

Malaysia

Malaysia will allow foreign travellers inside its borders from April 1. Tourists need to be fully vaccinated.

Singapore

Singapore will relax entry rules for travellers from April 1. Travellers will no longer have to undergo quarantine once they land in the country or on-arrival testing.