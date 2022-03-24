COVID booster dose is the new normal? Things to consider while travelling abroad post-pandemic

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Travelling abroad post-pandemic

The COVID pandemic has severely impacted the tourism industry. Amid borders closers, ban on international travel and cancelled flights, outings came to a standstill. Now, as the situation has calmed down in comparison to earlier, many of whom have been largely confined to their homes for months have started exploring new places and are dreaming of beaches, casinos, mountains and fun. But travel has become tough with an extensive range of protocols to cover the new normal. These include cleaning, sanitisation, masks, vaccination, thermal screenings and more.

So, if you are about to make travel plans, consider these points:

Getting the complete dose of COVID vaccination is important. You must take the required doses of the vaccine before travelling. One should wait at least two weeks before heading abroad after taking the second dose of the vaccine. Also, carrying your vaccine certificate is important as it ensures that a person has completed the course of vaccination. Sometimes, even after the vaccination certificate, you need to undergo a COVID test.

Taking a booster dose increases your protection from a serious disease or illness. Thus, it is recommended to take the COVID booster dose after the vaccine.

Even if you've had taken the vaccine, you need to follow state and federal testing before travelling. As testing before and after travel can lower the risk of spreading the infection, the government and authorities at certain places recommend getting a COVID test done within three days before your trip. Repeat the test 3 to 5 days after your trip.

Requirements such as wearing masks, getting the COVID test done, or staying in quarantine for a period of time after arrival are also demanded at certain places. So, before heading to the desired place, check for necessary requirements. Also, one must carry sanitisers, gloves and required medicines with oneself. Buying medicines without a prescription can be problematic in abroad.

