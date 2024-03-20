Holi 2024: 5 must-visit destinations in India to celebrate the festival of colours

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 must-visit destinations in India on Holi 2024

As Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, approaches, India gears up for one of its most joyous celebrations. Originating from ancient Hindu traditions, Holi has become a global phenomenon, attracting tourists from around the world to experience its exuberant festivities. Whether you prefer the traditional charm of Mathura and Vrindavan or the regal celebrations of Jaipur, Holi in India promises to be an unforgettable celebration of colour, joy, and cultural richness. So pack your bags, immerse yourself in the vibrant hues of Holi, and create memories that will last a lifetime. Here are five must-visit destinations in India where you can experience the magic of this colourful extravaganza.

Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura, and its neighbouring town Vrindavan are renowned for their legendary Holi celebrations. Here, the festivities start weeks in advance with numerous events and performances showcasing the playful spirit of Krishna and Radha. The main day of Holi, known as 'Lathmar Holi,' is celebrated with fervour as women playfully beat men with sticks, reminiscent of Krishna's playful antics with the gopis. The vibrant colours, traditional music, and delicious sweets make Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan an unforgettable experience.

Barsana, Uttar Pradesh

Just a short distance from Mathura lies Barsana, famous for its unique 'Lathmar Holi.' Here, women from the neighbouring village of Nandgaon visit Barsana, and men from Barsana playfully fend them off with sticks. This tradition symbolises the playful banter between Lord Krishna and Radha. The sight of people dancing to the rhythm of drums, amidst clouds of coloured powder, is truly mesmerising.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Holi in Jaipur is a royal affair, with the iconic City Palace hosting grand celebrations. The festivities kick off with a magnificent procession featuring decorated elephants, camels, and folk dancers. The royal family of Jaipur participates in these celebrations, adding to the grandeur of the event. The streets come alive with vibrant colours as locals and tourists alike join in the revelry, making it a memorable experience for everyone.

Shantiniketan, West Bengal

In the quaint town of Shantiniketan, Holi is celebrated as 'Basanta Utsav' or the 'Spring Festival,' inspired by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The festival is marked by cultural performances, traditional dances, and musical recitals. Students of Visva-Bharati University, founded by Tagore, dress in colourful attire and put on spectacular performances, creating a festive atmosphere that reflects the essence of spring.

Anandpur Sahib, Punjab

Holi takes on a unique form in Anandpur Sahib, where it is celebrated as 'Hola Mohalla.' This tradition dates back to the 18th century when Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, organised martial arts competitions and mock battles to showcase the valour and martial prowess of the Sikh community. Today, Hola Mohalla is celebrated with great enthusiasm, with mock battles, processions, and vibrant displays of Sikh martial arts, known as 'Gatka.'

