Holi 2024: When is Holi? Know significance, rituals, puja timings, and more about the Festival of Colours

Holi, the vibrant and joyous festival celebrated by Hindus across the world, is just around the corner, bringing with it a burst of colours, laughter, and togetherness. This year, the festival of colour falls on March 25, marking the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. As we gear up to immerse ourselves in the vibrant hues of Holi 2024, let's cherish the essence of this beautiful festival while upholding its traditions and values. So mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and get ready to splash colours of happiness and warmth as we welcome the arrival of spring with open arms. From the date of the festival to the puja timings, here's everything you need to know about Holi 2024.

Holi 2024: Date

Holi falls on different dates every year, primarily determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, the historic festival of Holi will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024, while the day before Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be observed on Sunday, March 24. It's a day to rejoice in the arrival of spring, bid farewell to winter, and strengthen bonds of friendship and love through the playful throwing of colours.

Holi 2024: Significance

Holi holds immense cultural and religious significance in India. Beyond being a festival of colours, it symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, as depicted in various mythological stories associated with the occasion. One such tale is that of Holika and Prahlad, where Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu saved him from the evil intentions of his aunt, Holika. Hence, Holi also marks the victory of devotion and righteousness over malevolence.

Holi 2024: Puja Timings and Rituals

The festivities of Holi commence with Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, which takes place on the evening of the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This ritual involves the burning of bonfires to symbolise the triumph of good over evil and the obliteration of negative forces.

The next day is celebrated as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, where people come together to smear each other with vibrant colours, dance to the beats of traditional music, and indulge in festive treats. It's a time for merrymaking and spreading joy among friends, family, and communities.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024

Holi 2024: Safety Precautions

While Holi is a time for merrymaking, it's essential to celebrate responsibly. Using natural and skin-friendly colours is encouraged to prevent any adverse reactions. Additionally, respecting others' consent before applying colours and ensuring the safety and well-being of animals during the festivities are crucial aspects of responsible celebration.

