Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ramadan 2024: 5 must-try traditional iftar desserts across the world

As the sun sets and the call to prayer echoes through the air, Muslims around the world eagerly await the moment to break their fast during Ramadan, a holy month of fasting, reflection, and community. Iftar, the evening meal where the fast is broken, is often a joyous occasion filled with family, friends, and an array of delicious foods. Among the most anticipated parts of iftar are the desserts, which vary widely from region to region, reflecting the diverse culinary traditions of the Muslim world. Here are five must-try traditional iftar desserts from across the globe that are sure to delight the senses and bring joy to your iftar table.

Qatayef (Middle East)

Image Source : GOOGLERamadan 2024

Qatayef is a popular Middle Eastern dessert enjoyed during Ramadan. These delicate pancakes are filled with a sweet mixture of nuts, cheese, or cream, then folded and either fried or baked. Once cooked, they are drizzled with a fragrant syrup made from sugar, water, and rose water or orange blossom water. Qatayef are often served warm, making them a comforting and indulgent treat after a day of fasting.

Baklava (Turkey/Greece/Levant)

Image Source : GOOGLERamadan 2024

Baklava, a beloved dessert across the Middle East and beyond, is a rich pastry made of layers of phyllo dough, filled with chopped nuts, usually walnuts or pistachios, and sweetened with honey or syrup. The layers are brushed with butter or ghee, creating a crispy, golden crust when baked. Baklava is often flavoured with warming spices like cinnamon or cardamom, adding depth to its sweet and nutty taste. Its intricate layers and syrupy sweetness make it a true delicacy of Ramadan.

Mahalabiya (Egypt)

Image Source : GOOGLERamadan 2024

Mahalabiya, also known as Mahalabia or Muhallebi, is a creamy pudding that holds a special place on iftar tables in Egypt and beyond. Made from milk, sugar, and cornstarch, mahalabiya is flavored with rose water or orange blossom water, giving it a delicate floral aroma. Once chilled and set, it is often garnished with chopped nuts, such as almonds or pistachios, and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon. Its smooth texture and refreshing taste make it a light yet satisfying way to end a meal.

Sheer Khurma (South Asia)

Image Source : GOOGLERamadan 2024

Sheer Khurma, which translates to "milk with dates" in Persian, is a traditional South Asian dessert enjoyed during Ramadan. This indulgent dish is made by simmering vermicelli noodles in milk until soft and creamy, then sweetened with sugar and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Chopped dates, nuts, and dried fruits are added to the mixture, imparting a rich, nutty flavour and a chewy texture. Sheer Khurma is often served warm, garnished with more nuts and a sprinkle of rose petals, making it a comforting and decadent way to end the fast.

Zulbia and Bamia (Iran)

Image Source : GOOGLERamadan 2024

Zulbia and Bamia, also known as Jalebi in some regions, are deep-fried pastries soaked in sugar syrup, popular in Iran and many other parts of the Muslim world. Zulbia are made from a batter of flour, yogurt, and saffron, while Bamia are made from a similar batter but shaped differently, resembling small doughnuts. Once fried to a crisp golden brown, they are dunked into a fragrant syrup flavoured with rose water or saffron. Zulbia and Bamia are enjoyed for their crunchy exterior, sweet syrupy coating, and hint of aromatic spices.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2024: 6 must-visit Delhi eateries to relish wholesome Iftar feast